Amid speculation pertaining to the futures of the bulk of Leeds' players, one name that has seemingly never been too far from the exit door is Tyler Adams.

The 36-cap USA international captain joined from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported fee of £20m including undisclosed add-ons- and he faced no teething periods in English football.

Adams added an industrious and formidable force in the Whites' midfield in spite of relegation from the Premier League, providing the requisite engine room and ability to break up play.

Those qualities were not lost on potential suitors, and he has long appeared primed to leave Elland Road before the transfer window closes later this month.

Transfer interest in Leeds United's Tyler Adams

Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea had all been notable admirers of Adams

That said, Mauricio Pochettino had been the most forthright in pursuing the midfielder, though, with Adams set to undertake a medical down in West London after his £20m release clause had been met, according to Sky Sports.

However, talks between the two clubs promptly broke down, leaving Adams in the lurch as a result.

Chelsea have agreed a British-record fee with Brighton for the signature of Moises Caideo, while they also remain keen on Southampton's Romeo Lavia amid interest from Liverpool.

It would appear as though their eagerness to attract both Caicedo and Lavia has pulled the plug on the Adams deal, with the duo being very similar players to the Leeds star.

Yet, this turn of events appears to have caused a domino effect that could now see Adams join Brighton instead.

Brighton's Tyler Adams transfer interest

Unsurprisingly, Brighton's courtship of Adams has strengthened in the wake of Caideo's imminent departure from the south coast and, as per a report from Football Insider, they are now very much the frontrunners for his services.

Indeed, they are believed to be "big admirers" of the 24-year-old and are said to be running the rule over a potential swoop, in which they would have to trigger his £20m release clause.

Does Tyler Adams deserve to stay in the Premier League?

For supporters of a relegated team, it can often leave a bitter taste in the mouth to see players who seldom coated themselves in glory move on in the wake and remain with a top-flight club, be it domestically or continentally.

It is an all-too-common theme that has been prominent at Leeds this summer, but Adams was one of few players to come out of the 2022/23 season with credit in the bank and the ability to keep his head held high.

As aforementioned, the ex-Leipzig midfielder did not look out of place whatsover and performed admirably amid all the circumstances and struggles around him, so, in a more cohesive and progressive environment at Brighton, he will surely thrive under Roberto De Zerbi.

And he has earned the right to go there and develop his career further too, having not downed tools like Wilfried Gnonto has at the club, for example.