Brighton join West Ham in transfer race for 20-goal EFL ace

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to join the race for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, according to The Sun.

Armstrong is likely to be a player in serious demand this summer after having an excellent season for Blackburn.

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 32 Championship appearances this season, and has scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Tony Mowbray has already revealed that he won’t stand in Armstrong’s way if a Premier League club came in for the striker this summer, but would only let him leave if the price was right.

According to The Sun, Brighton and Hove Albion are set to join the race for Armstrong, who is also wanted by West Ham United.

Armstrong is said to be valued at a price of around £25million, though, with his contract at Ewood Park expiring in 2022.

Blackburn are said to be slowly coming round to the idea that they may have to sell Armstrong this summer, with their play-off push recently dying down.

The Verdict

Armstrong is a quality striker and I’d back him to make the step up to the Premier League.

He is still scoring goals in the Championship despite Blackburn struggling of late, which shows that he is a natural goalscorer.

He’s still young and is a massive talent, and what Blackburn cannot afford to do is price these clubs out of a move given that he only has a year left on his deal.