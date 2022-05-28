Brighton join Leeds United and Rangers in race for 24 y/o Championship star

Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion are currently tracking Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer ahead of a potential approach this summer, according to an update from Coventry Live.

The Brazilian has been one of the first names on the teamsheet during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, making 39 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign and recording three goals and 10 assists in the process.

In good news for the Sky Blues though, he signed a new contract in the Midlands back in March to extend his stay at his current side until the summer of 2024, a deal that leaves them in a strong position at the negotiating table this summer.

Nonetheless, Mark Robins’ side may be considering a sale in the coming months with the next transfer window potentially the last chance for the club to maximise his price tag and generate a sizeable fee for the 24-year-old’s services.

He isn’t short of interest either with Brentford, Leeds United, Norwich City, Celtic and Rangers all previously being linked with a move for the midfielder and with that, the Seagulls could face a huge battle in their potential quest to land him.

However, this Coventry Live report also states that he isn’t at the top of Graham Potter’s target list this summer, potentially making a move to the south coast unlikely at this stage.

The Verdict:

Hamer has been instrumental to the Sky Blues’ success and although they could generate a high fee for his signature if they decide to cash in on him this year, they will be reluctant to let him go considering how crucial he is to their cause.

This is why it may take a hefty fee to lure him away from the Midlands and this may persuade Brighton to target other players instead, especially with someone like Joe Rothwell available for free.

Rothwell had a similar attacking record for Blackburn Rovers but is confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of his contract at Ewood Park in just under two months and he can already engage in talks with other clubs, enabling Potter’s side to move quickly for him if they wanted to.

Some of Brighton’s targets may move elsewhere though, so Robins’ side should be on high alert for offers with other sides also interested in the 24-year-old and it will be interesting to see what happens if a bid is received.

If a deal does materialise, Robins should be provided with that transfer fee generated to find a replacement and potentially address other areas as well, with the Sky Blues continuing to build towards the top tier.