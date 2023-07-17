Brighton and Hove Albion are in talks to secure the signing of Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report has stated that City are reluctant to see him leave on a permanent basis and although the Seagulls were initially hoping to strike a long-term agreement for his services, they may need to take him on an initial loan deal.

Roberto De Zerbi's side aren't afraid to use the loan market, with Levi Colwill coming in on a temporary deal from Chelsea last year and managing to impress at the Amex Stadium.

Palmer could make a similar impact on the south coast - but they aren't short of competition for his signature at this stage.

Who else is interested in Cole Palmer?

Alan Nixon believes Burnley are keen on taking him to Turf Moor, although the Citizens will need to ensure that the England youth international will win a decent amount of game time in Lancashire.

Palmer would have a good chance of starting out wide for the Clarets and may also be useful in an advanced midfield role, although it remains to be seen where Josh Brownhill plays.

If the latter operates in a deeper role, that would create a space for Palmer in the starting 11 and this is why City should engage in talks with Burnley who could give him a real chance to shine.

There may be more competition for a starting spot at the Amex Stadium and De Zerbi won't be forgiving if Palmer doesn't hit the ground running - because he will want to keep Brighton at the top end of the table and standards will be high because of that.

Leicester City are reportedly keen on Palmer too and could offer him regular starting opportunities in the Championship.

If Harvey Barnes leaves the King Power Stadium, Palmer could be a particularly important player and if the City youngster plays against players of a lower calibre in the second tier, that could give him plenty of confidence which can only be good for his development.

How could Leicester City potentially win the race for Cole Palmer?

Offering regular starts has to be a non-negotiable if Leicester are to win this race considering they are in the race with top-flight teams for him.

The one advantage they do have over Brighton is the fact manager Enzo Maresca was previously at the Etihad Stadium and has already taken Callum Doyle on loan.

With Doyle arriving at the King Power Stadium, Palmer could potentially be keen to link up with a familiar face there.

The chance to compete in a promotion battle may also be exciting for the 21-year-old, who could become a hero in the Midlands if he can play a big part in guiding Leicester back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Maresca already knows Palmer inside out too and that's an advantage the former Man City ex-boss has over Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who hasn't coached him.

Because Maresca probably knows how to get the best out of the 21-year-old, the latter may be tempted to join the Foxes if the opportunity pops up.