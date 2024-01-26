Highlights Brighton in talks with Leicester for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Championship leaders want £30m for star player.

Brighton are in talks with Leicester City as they try to do a deal for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with the Championship leaders looking for around £30m for their star man.

Brighton lining up transfer move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a remarkable start to life in charge of the Foxes, as his side sit top of the second tier, with an immediate return to the Premier League looking highly likely.

Whilst it has been a real team effort, there’s no denying that Dewsbury-Hall has been a standout performer.

The 25-year-old has contributed nine goals and nine assists in 27 games, and his all-round game has been superb under the guidance of the Italian.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Dewsbury-Hall is attracting attention, as The Athletic reporter David Ornstein revealed that Brighton are in contact with the Foxes over a late deal.

“Brighton & Hove Albion are in negotiations with Leicester City to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Leicester want around £30m to sanction Dewsbury-Hall’s departure and although that is above Brighton’s valuation, talks are ongoing.

“The Premier League team would like to add the Englishman to head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, but only at a price they deem acceptable.

“There has been competition from suitors such as Brentford, however the chance of competing in Europe places Brighton in a stronger position. Among the other admirers of Dewsbury-Hall are Arsenal and Fulham, though Brighton are emerging as the leading contenders at present.”

Leicester City must stand firm on their valuation

With Dewsbury-Hall under contract until the summer of 2027, it’s fair to say that Leicester are not under pressure to cash in. So, it would be hard to understand why they would agree to anything lower than £30m, particularly at this stage of the window.

In fact, many fans will surely think the £30m price tag is on the low side given the quality Dewsbury-Hall has shown this season, along with how much promotion is worth.

Even though Leicester hold an eight-point lead over third-place, the form of Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds means things can change quickly, and selling Dewsbury-Hall would be a real blow for the team.

Of course, the dynamic would change if the player pushes to go, and the appeal of Brighton is obvious given the football they play under Roberto De Zerbi, and they can also offer European football this season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can play at a higher level

Following on from that, Dewsbury-Hall is someone who is clearly too good for the Championship, and if Leicester did somehow fail to go up, and he remained with the club, a summer move would be inevitable.

Leicester have shown over the years that they are not a club that stands in the way of a player if a suitable offer arrives, and each individual has their own price.

So, if Dewsbury-Hall continues to progress, there’s no doubt he could get a move down the line, but agreeing to a deal this month would be a huge risk for the Foxes.