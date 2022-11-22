Brighton & Hove Albion player could be ideal Cameron Archer alternative for Preston North End: Opinion

When it comes to the upcoming January transfer window, Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe knows that there is two areas of the pitch he needs to look at more than any others, irrespective of any faces heading out of the exit door at Deepdale.

There are contracts to deal with and we could see some early sales potentially, and they could be needed to free up some budget for a right wing-back and a striker.

Brad Potts has no real out-and-out competition on the right flank for his spot in the team, but it is another striker that is urgently needed.

Emil Riis has netted just five times in 21 appearances – at this stage last season he was on eight for the campaign – and supporting him are Ched Evans, whose three goals in his previous two outings were his first strikes for nearly a year, alongside Sean Maguire (who has a year-long goal drought himself) and the sidelined Troy Parrott, who netted just once before succumbing to a torn hamstring.

Lowe needs a fresh body in the final third and whilst there has been a boost in the last week with the revelation that former PNE loan star Cameron Archer wants another move away from Aston Villa in January, his bumper contract he penned in August likely means he will be financially out of North End’s range – unless Villa value playing time more than finances.

Realistically, Lowe and his recruitment team will need to scout the market for an Archer alternative, and one may have fallen into their laps in the form of Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old striker has recently become a Republic of Ireland international in the last week, having been handed the call-up thanks to his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21’s, but he was handed his senior debut for the Seagulls over a year ago now.

Ferguson played four times under Graham Potter and has continued his development into the 2022-23 season, scoring five times in six outings in the Premier League 2 competition but more importantly, he netted his first goal in men’s football when bagging in an EFL Cup encounter against Forest Green Rovers in August.

He's just getting started… 💫 EVERY @Evan_Ferguson9 goal scored during 21/22! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7VDIb4vJsb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 13, 2022

Whilst his Premier League chance hasn’t come so far this season, he looks set to be handed the opportunity to go out on loan in January, and his international recognition has seen a whole host of Championship outfits linked.

Those clubs, per the Daily Mail, include Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Millwall, but also that of PNE, who of course we know are desperate for extra fire-power.

Where PNE could have the advantage here is that Ferguson will have met North End midfielders Alan Browne and Robbie Brady on international duty this week, who could potentially be getting in his ear and telling him that Deepdale is the place to be.

And in terms of other clubs being interested, they may have too many other options to battle with Ferguson, and Brighton will almost certainly want him playing in every match possible.

If Archer isn’t achievable – and of course he should be North End’s first-choice – then a viable and exciting alternative in Ferguson is there to be taken it seems, and Deepdale could be the perfect location for his next step.