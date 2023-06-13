The EFL transfer window may not officially open until Wednesday, but some clubs are wasting no time in getting deals done prior to that - one of them being Bristol City.

Following yet another mid-table finish in the Championship in 2022-23, the Robins want to ideally push on closer towards the play-off places next season and Nigel Pearson has already been active when it comes to incomings, with Rob Dickie arriving from Queens Park Rangers and Ross McCrorie joining from Aberdeen.

Fees have been spent on both Dickie and McCrorie which means that City could be going for it this year, and they're poised to make a third addition in the very near future.

According to Football Insider, the Robins have tied up a deal to bring 21-year-old defender Haydon Roberts to Ashton Gate, with his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion expiring this month and no new one on the table at the AMEX Stadium.

Who is Haydon Roberts?

Roberts has been at Brighton since 2015, making his debut for the Seagulls at the age of 17 in an EFL Cup match in 2019.

With competition for places stiff at the club, Roberts had to go out on loan in the 2020-21 season to League One outfit Rochdale, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who had been at Spotland the year prior.

Roberts featured 26 times for the Dale but he was unable to help save the club from relegation into League Two as he headed back to Brighton to spend the 2021-22 season with their under-21's and also was occasionally on the bench in the Premier League.

He then gained some more senior experience when sent out on loan to Derby County of League One in 2022-23, playing 46 times for the Rams in all competitions and he mainly featured at left-back or wing-back as opposed to at centre-back where he had played much of his football in his early years.

With no offer on the table to extend his contract at Brighton though, Roberts will now sign for Bristol City in a bid to play regular Championship football.

Will Haydon Roberts be a good signing for Bristol City?

With Jay Dasilva heading to Coventry City this summer, there's a definite need to strengthen at left-back.

Cameron Pring slotted into the starting 11 last season and did pretty well when played at left-back, but he needs to be pushed with competition and that is what Roberts will bring.

On a free transfer, Roberts could be a potential steal as at the age of 21, he may only get better and could eventually develop into a Premier League-quality defender.