Highlights Blackburn Rovers are set to make their next summer signing, beating competing clubs QPR and Stoke City.

Rovers have been creative with their recruitment, signing players from Plymouth Argyle, Norway, the Netherlands, and Russia.

Andrew Moran is set to join Blackburn on loan, with the club beating German and Dutch competition for his signature.

Rovers have brought in four players so far this window and have not been afraid to get creative with some of their recruitment.

Along with Niall Ennis from Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn have looked across the continent, signing Leopold Wahlstedt, Sondre Tronstad and Arnór Sigurdsson from Norway, the Netherlands and Russia respectively.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side aim to be in the play-off picture once again and have started off reasonably well with four points from their opening three fixtures.

Blackburn now look to the loan market to bolster their squad further - a hub for recognising and developing promising talent from the Premier League and could be set to bring in another hot prospect.

Who is Andrew Moran?

A product of the Bray Wanderers academy, Moran joined the Brighton setup in 2020 before making his debut a year later in the EFL Cup against Cardiff in August 2021.

The creative midfielder became a regular for the Premier League 2 side in that same season, scoring four goals and assists in 19 outings to become a key performer for the youthful Albion side.

He has since gone on to make his Premier League debut earlier this year, a brief cameo in a 4-1 win away to Everton back in January, while becoming the standout performer, alongside Evan Ferguson, once again at PL 2 level.

The 19-year-old increased his output in the final third last term too, scoring ten goals with four assists as the Seagulls finished sixth in their league.

Now heading into his fourth season with the club, he looks to make the move to the senior level full-time.

What is the latest regarding Andrew Moran?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Andrew Moran is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan this week with a medical booked for Friday. It is also reported Rovers beat European competition from Germany and Dutch clubs with Brighton opting to send the teenager to Lancashire due to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s possession-based style.

Blackburn were not the only Championship club after his services, however, as according to Darren Witcoop, four second-tier sides were interested, including Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers.

What will Moran bring to Blackburn Rovers?

While his attacking prowess at youth level speaks for itself, the step up in quality may lead to some reservations from Blackburn supporters on how he will cope with the pressure.

Nevertheless, Moran will be eager to impress and has already started the season off on the right foot, scoring a brace in a 3-2 win against Walsall in the EFL Trophy this week.

A tidy player in possession, Moran is a tricky but composed figure on the ball, using his low centre of gravity to weave past defenders and work his way in and out of dangerous situations in the final third.

Best utilised when played just off the striker, Moran offers versatility across the attacking midfield areas with Rovers having to replenish their options with the departures of Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Díaz this summer.

The arrival of Sigurdsson along with existing talent Sammie Szmodics and Ryan Hedges, game time will not be a given for the teenager but with Blackburn’s track record of developing promising stars, Tomasson will not shy away from using the talent at his disposal.

The likes of Tyler Morton, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Giles and Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke have all enjoyed loan spells at Ewood Park over recent years. With the team aiming to make the play-offs this season, any extra creativity and firepower will be welcomed and is a great place for Moran to build his experience, especially at a team looking to play on the front foot and dominate the ball more often than not.