Hull City fans have been pleasantly surprised by the impact of Steven Alzate since his arrival on a free transfer from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

After spending two years on loan away from the Seagulls and at the age of 25, a few fans might have expected Alzate to be fizzling out after being highly rated as a youngster.

But now Tigers fans will be wondering how they managed to avoid paying a transfer fee for such a talented player.

No transfer fee for Steven Alzate could see Hull City earn big profit

Whilst players are mainly signed with the view of the impact they will have on the pitch, football clubs also have to consider the business side of the game when they make transfers.

Having picked up Alzate as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Brighton, Hull know that if any clubs come in for the Colombian, they will automatically be able to make a healthy profit.

Since arriving at Hull, Alzate has made 22 Championship appearances, largely as a holding midfielder.

Hull signed the midfielder to an initial two-year deal, with the Tigers holding the option to extend the contract unilaterally for a further year.

That clause allows Hull to increase Alzate’s value by adding another year to his contract that currently is set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Whilst there will be wages and agent fees paid during Alzate's signing, any sale would represent pure profit for the Tigers in the eyes of profit & sustainability rules.

Alzate has had an atypical route to the Championship.

Alzate's senior career stats prior to joining Hull, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Brighton 51 3 2 Standard Liege 54 5 9 Leyton Orient 12 1 2 Swindon Town 26 3 4

Spotted by Brighton whilst playing for Leyton Orient in League Two, Alzate initially joined Brighton’s under-21s.

After a year getting to grips with Brighton’s academy set up, Alzate was sent back to League Two, where he was a regular performer on loan at Swindon Town.

A stress fracture in his lower back paused his 2018/19 season midway through the campaign, but the Colombian international bounced back stronger.

He finally made his debut for the Seagulls two years after joining, where he set up Glenn Murray’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup.

That paved the way for Alzate’s breakthrough into Brighton’s Premier League squad, with the versatile midfielder making 19 top-flight appearances.

Alzate’s ability to play in a variety of positions boosted his chances, with the Colombian playing on the wings, in the heart of midfield, and also as a right-back during his debut Premier League season.

Over the following seasons, however, Alzate’s playing time at the Amex Stadium slowly reduced.

Having played 19 times in Brighton’s 2019/20 campaign, Alzate made just 15 league appearances the following season, which decreased even further in 2021/22, where the midfielder played just nine times in the top-flight.

As such, when the 2022/23 season rolled around, it was decided that the former Orient man would be better suited with a loan move away from the Seagulls.

Alzate was sent to Belgian top-flight outfit Standard Liege, making 29 appearances across all competitions.

So good a fit was Alzate for Liege, that another loan move was sorted for the 2023/24 season.

That took Alzate to the end of his contract at Brighton, allowing the seven-time Colombian international to explore his options as a free agent.

After trialing with Premier League Ipswich Town and being subject to interest from Serie A and La Liga clubs, Alzate entered the 2024/25 season without a club.

Hull eventually signed the midfielder over a week into September - a decision that has benefited both club and player.