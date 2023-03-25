Brighton & Hove Albion talent Reda Khadra started the 2022/23 Championship campaign at Sheffield United, after what was a productive stint last time out at Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old started just four games for the Blades who enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, with his lack of game time at Bramall Lane forcing the Seagulls to take action in January.

A second loan move of the season came to fruition during the January transfer window, after it was confirmed that Khadra would continue his development under John Eustace at Birmingham City.

Starting five games and adding a further four appearances from the bench at Championship level since swapping Yorkshire for the Midlands, the exciting winger has also managed two goals in that time.

Brighton's loan manager Gordon Greer has been impressed by the way that Khadra has dusted himself off and thrived at Birmingham since his arrival and spoke to Sussex Live about why things did not work out at Bramall Lane.

He said: “Reda [Khadra] had a really tough first half of the season with Sheffield United – it didn’t work out for anyone as they didn’t play with wingers, so he was playing out of position as a wing-back or a forward.

“Now he’s a lot happier at Birmingham as he can play on the wing or through the middle. We hope he can finish the season strongly as he’s already got a couple of goals. He has a lot of potential.”

The verdict

His time with Sheffield United certainly slowed down his development after what was a very good showing last time out for Rovers, with lots of clubs wanting his signature before the Blades managed to win the race in the summer.

However, he has since arrived at St Andrew's and has added something completely different in an attacking sense, with his dribbling ability, levels of creativity and bravery in possession being there for all to see.

It would have been easy for Khadra's struggles at Bramall Lane to leak into his time with the Blues, however, the fact that he is thriving in the Midlands speaks volumes about his ability and mental strength.

Able to operate on both wings, and more centrally when required, Eustace seems to be getting a lot out of the 21-year-old and he will be striving to become even more influential as the rest of this Championship campaign plays out.