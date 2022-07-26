Brighton eyeing Swansea City man as potential replacement for senior player

Brighton are considering a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe as a possible replacement for Neal Maupay, a report from The Express has claimed.

Piroe only joined Swansea last summer, moving from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, and enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Championship.

The striker scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 45 league games for the Swans, as they finished 15th in the second-tier.

Now it seems as though that is something that has seen the 22-year-old attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Brighton are considering a move for Piroe, amid claims that Salernitana are pursuing a deal to sign Maupay from the Seagulls.

It is thought that Piroe is one of the options Brighton would consider a move for if that deal to take the 25-year-old to Italy was to go through.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Piroe’s contract with Swansea. But while the Championship club are keen to get him to sign a new deal, the player’s representatives have apparently made it clear they will not be discussing the issue, due to Piroe’s desire for a Premier League move.

The Verdict

This does look as though it has the potential to be a very good signing for Brighton if they get it done.

Some additional firepower looks as though it will be vital for the Seagulls next season, given how they struggled to take their chances in front of goal during the previous campaign.

Given how clinical Piroe was for Swansea last season when in goalscoring positions, he could be a more than useful option to fill that role for Graham Potter’s side.

Indeed, the striker could also help solve that goalscoring issue with the ability he has to tee up chances for others, and at just 22-years-old, that is something he could do for many years to come yet, meaning this does look to be a deal worth pursuing for the Seagulls.