Brighton and Hove Albion plan to revisit their interest in Sunderland winger Tommy Watson during the summer transfer window.

This is according to talkSPORT, who believe the Seagulls could potentially make another move for him during the next window, having sustained their long-term admiration of the player.

Brighton had bids rejected for the 18-year-old back in the summer - and they also attempted to recruit him during the January window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats rejected a £13m proposal for Watson during the final hours of the winter window on Monday, with Regis Le Bris' side taking a tough stance on the wide player.

They had hoped to bring in Simon Adingra in return, but that didn't work out in the end and that meant a deal for Watson wasn't possible for the Seagulls.

But the Wearside club's stance on the teenager may have to soften in the summer, with the player having less than 18 months at this stage.

Come the start of the summer window, the winger will have just over a year left on his contract if he doesn't put pen to paper on an extension before then.

The Black Cats' hierarchy will surely be keen not to risk losing Watson for a nominal compensation fee, so a summer sale could potentially be on the horizon.

Brighton plan to reignite Tommy Watson interest

The wide player has been able to make an impact at a first-team level this season, with the youngster registering a brace earlier in the season against Stoke City.

Tommy Watson's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 (As of February 6th, 2025)

He may have been injured recently, but that didn't prevent the Seagulls from taking an interest in him.

And according to talkSPORT, the south-coast side plan to revisit their interest in the teenager during the summer.

The Black Cats were reluctant to sanction an exit during the previous window because they may not have had time to bring in a replacement.

But that could be a different story in the summer.

Sunderland need to tie Tom Watson down to a new deal

Watson is a very talented player and one of the Black Cats' brightest young stars.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

But his current side needs to try and fend off this interest to tie him down to a new contract.

They have a few factors working in their favour too at this stage.

Firstly, he isn't playing a lot at the moment, which could reduce speculation regarding his future and that may increase their chances of tying him down to a new deal.

Secondly, the Black Cats are in the promotion mix and that could be advantageous. And finally, he may have the chance to play a decent amount of football when he returns, so his future may be best served at the Stadium of Light.