Brighton eye summer move for Coventry City midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion are weighing up a summer move for Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer, as per a report from Football Insider.

Hamer, who arrived at the Coventry Building Society Arena in July 2020 for a fee reported to be in the excess of £1 million, signed a contract extension with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a fans’ favourite over the last couple of years, bringing technical ability, grit and intelligence to the midfield position.

The Premier League club’s interest in Coventry’s midfield gem follows another Football Insider report that yesterday claimed that Fulham are interested in a move for club talisman Viktor Gyokeres.

An all-action midfielder, Hamer has chipped in with three goals and 10 assists during this Championship season, picking up a total of 14 yellow cards along the way.

The verdict

Consistently shining within the Coventry first-team over the last two seasons, Hamer is someone who could definitely step up to Premier League level football, with Brighton representing an excellent opportunity to progress.

However, it would appear that the Sky Blues will look to stay a strong as firm as possible when it comes to clubs looking to make moves for their talent, with the club’s CEO Dave Boddy confirming that stance in conversation with the Coventry Telegraph.

Hamer, as well as Gyokeres, and Callum O’Hare are perhaps the trio that Coventry will need to be the most resilient with, with all three receiving Premier League interest.

Brighton would be an excellent destination, however, Coventry are ambitious and will be looking to challenge at the top end of the division once again next season, which places importance on the club keeping players like Hamer.