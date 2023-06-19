Brighton are considering a move for Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

According to the Daily Mail, the Seagulls have joined the list of clubs eyeing a deal to sign the midfielder.

Adams has attracted a number of potential suitors following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The US international impressed many with his performances in the Premier League, even if he was unable to help the club remain in the top flight.

How much are Brighton willing to pay to sign Tyler Adams?

The Premier League side are weighing up an offer worth £25 million for the 24-year-old.

However, they are set to face competition from league rivals Nottingham Forest, Everton and Aston Villa, who have all enquired about the availability of the player.

There have been reports suggesting that Adams has a release clause in his contract that has become active due to relegation, but that has not been confirmed by the club.

That clause is believed to be worth £30 million, but Brighton are so far only willing to go as high as £25 million as they look to improve Roberto de Zerbi’s side for next season.

Brighton have qualified for the Europa League so will need a deeper squad in order to handle the increased load on their schedule that will provide.

Qualification for European competition could sway Adams in favour of a move to the Amex, although that remains to be seen.

How has Tyler Adams fared at Leeds United?

Adams signed for Leeds last summer for a reported fee worth up to £20 million from German side RB Leipzig.

The American cemented himself as a key member of the side, although injury issues meant he only made 24 league appearances for the Whites as they earned a 19th place finish in the table.

Adams also featured for the US at the World Cup mid-season, and has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances.

It would come as a blow for Leeds to lose one of their standout figures, but it remains to be seen whether the Championship side would accept an offer of £25 million.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Tyler Adams?

Losing Adams would be a blow but £25 million would, at the very least, represent a small profit of the price they paid for the player 12 months ago.

That would make it sensible enough business and could help fund the signing of two or three additions to the squad.

Leeds will want to compete for promotion next season, and Tyler could certainly help in that aim.

But it will be hard for him to turn down a move to a side competing in the Europa League, so Leeds may end up being forced into accepting an offer if a sizable one arrives.