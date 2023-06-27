Brighton are set to join the list of clubs interested in signing Timothy Castagne this summer.

According to Tutto Juve, the Seagulls are interested in signing the Belgian this summer.

The future of the defender is currently in doubt following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

Castagne has been a key figure at the King Power Stadium since signing for the Foxes from Atalanta in the summer of 2020.

Who is interested in Timothy Castagne?

Juventus and Arsenal have both emerged as big-name clubs looking to sign the Leicester player.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth have all also been credited with an interest in the defender.

But Brighton have now also come forward as an option for Castagne, with the Premier League club looking to improve upon their sixth place finish last season.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side are also preparing for a Europa League campaign, which will be cause for increasing the size of their current squad so that they can compete on two fronts over the next 12 months.

How much could a move for Timothy Castagne cost?

It has been reported that Leicester City have set a €15 million (£12.8 million) price tag on the player going into the summer window.

However, Juventus are unwilling to match that figure, with the Serie A giants holding out for a fee closer to €10 million (£8.5 million).

This could allow the English clubs currently interested in the player to steal a march on their European rival.

However, it remains to be seen where his future lies as a move away from Leicester appears increasingly likely.

Castagne signed for a reported £21.5 million, with Leicester now unlikely to recoup that full fee in any potential sale.

Would Timothy Castagne be a good signing for Brighton?

Brighton are looking to bulk up their options ahead of a European campaign next season.

Castagne is a quality player that is strong going forward, which would make him a good fit in de Zerbi’s side.

The 27-year-old is also comfortable on either the right or left flank, making him tactically flexible and easy to slot into the team during an injury crisis.

At an asking price of £12.8 million, a deal for the defender could also be quite affordable in an otherwise expensive market.

This would be a strong addition to Brighton’s squad, with his European and Premier League experience also being a strong asset he can bring to the squad.