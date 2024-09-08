Brighton are interested in signing Sheffield United’s Ollie Arblaster, and they would be willing to pay in excess of £20m for the midfielder.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks at Bramall Lane, and whilst he has been highly-rated for some time, he has only really established himself as a regular in the current campaign.

Chris Wilder has given the youngster a key role in the XI, and Arblaster has responded in style, scoring twice in the first four games of the season.

Ollie Arblaster's 24/25 Championship Stats So Far Total Matches Played 4 Goals 2 Key Passes per Game 2.3 Pass Completion Percentage 87 Interceptions per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered per Game 6.5 Duels Won per Game 4.0 Average Rating 7.63 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 4/9/24)

And, it appears his form has caught the eye, as The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the player is on Brighton’s radar.

Ollie Arblaster transfer latest

The update states that the Seagulls have made Arblaster a ‘top target’ ahead of the January window, with an offer expected in the New Year.

Whilst it’s also stated that Arblaster is happy with the Blades, it’s thought Brighton could look to test Sheffield United’s resolve by offering more than £20m for the England youth international.

Whether that is enough to convince the Yorkshire outfit to sell remains to be seen, but it would be a big blow for Wilder if he did lose the influential midfielder, particularly mid-season.

Sheffield United must do all they can to keep Ollie Arblaster

It would be wrong to say that Arblaster simply can’t be sold, as we know that money talks, and every player has a price.

However, you would expect it would take a truly ridiculous offer for Sheffield United to lose their academy graduate in January.

Firstly, they’re likely to be in a position where they’re seeking promotion, so selling Arblaster would impact their chances, and the financial implications of another year in the Championship are huge.

As well as that, it would send out the wrong message. Arblaster is the type of player that the club should be building around moving forward.

He is someone who loves the club, and has the potential to become a firm favourite at Bramall Lane in the years to come.

Of course, if he develops in the way that many people think he can, there will be a time when Arblaster needs to leave for the good of his career, but that point is a long way away right now.

Sheffield United will be trying to build momentum

Pleasingly for the Blades, this is something they don’t really need to worry about right now with the window shut.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding so many of their players during the summer, and a lot of trading took place as Wilder reshaped the squad ahead of the season.

But, now, it’s all about football, and the boss will surely be pleased with the group he is working with until January, and it will be about building on a good start as they look to stay in the promotion picture.

Sheffield United, who are unbeaten so far this season, are back in action on Friday night when they make the trip to take on Hull City.