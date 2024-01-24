Highlights Brighton are closing in on the signing of midfielder Kamari Doyle from Southampton.

The 18-year-old has so far made just two senior appearances for the Saints after coming through their academy.

Doyle is undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent move to the AMEX Stadium.

Southampton midfielder Kamari Doyle looks set to complete a move to Premier League side Brighton.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 18-year-old is undergoing a medical with the Seagulls, ahead of that move.

Doyle has only just broken into Southampton's senior side

Having come through the youth ranks with Southampton, Doyle has already got some taste of first-team action with the Saints.

The midfielder has made two senior appearances for the club, including one as a substitute against Brighton in the Premier League last season.

He also featured against League Two side Gillingham in the League Cup back in August, providing an assist in a 3-1 defeat.

Doyle has also been capped at Under 19 level by England in the past, although his opportunities for Russell Martin's side during the current campaign have been restricted by injury.

Even so, it now seems as though the midfielder is set to move elsewhere in the final stages of the January transfer window.

Brighton close to signing Doyle from Southampton

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Brighton are now nearing the completion of a deal to sign the 18-year-old from the Saints.

It is thought that Doyle is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to The AMEX Stadium on Wednesday (24th January), as he puts the finishing touches on a move.

Brighton and Southampton are said to have already agreed the terms of a deal that will see the midfielder join the Premier League side on a permanent basis.

As things stand, Brighton currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, while they are also still competing in the FA Cup and Europa League at this stage of the campaign.

Southampton chasing an immediate return to the Premier League

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Southampton are well in contention to make an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

Russell Martin's side are now unbeaten in their last 21 games in all competitions, a club record, with that run putting them third in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester City 28 +34 66 2nd Ipswich Town 28 +16 59 3rd Southampton 28 +21 58 4th Leeds United 28 +24 54 As of 24th January 2024

As a result they are right in the middle of a promotion battle at this moment in time, although their immediate focus will be on an FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Watford on Sunday afternoon.

Losing Doyle so soon a blow for Southampton

You get the feeling this will be a disappointing update for those of a Southampton persuasion.

Doyle is still at the early stages of his career, while showing a considerable amount of potential that suggests he could be a very good option for a club in the future.

Related Southampton FC eyeing £1.5m midfielder move Southampton face plenty of competition in the race to sign Mihaly Kata

As a result, you feel it will be frustrating for the Saints that they now look set to lose the midfielder so early in his career, before they have really got to see the best from him in their first-team.

This therefore, may go down as one that got away for Southampton, so they will have to hope they are getting a good deal from Brighton as part of this agreement.