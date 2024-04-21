Swansea City young prospect Sam Parker made his first-team debut this season, and he could be set to join a list of former academy graduates to achieve Premier League success after reported interest by a host of first-division clubs.

Parker signed his first professional contract in August and made a surprise first-team start this season for Swansea City when he was named in the 11 for an EFL Championship away fixture against Coventry City - despite not playing any minutes from the bench in any of the previous five league matches for which he was named as a substitute.

The 17-year-old played 75 minutes at right wing in a game which ended 2-2. Parker impressed the travelling Swansea crowd and received a 7.0 match rating, which was higher than the match average according to data from Sofascore.

Parker was named on the bench for Swansea's following fixture, a New Year's Day clash with West Bromwich Albion, but returned to the starting lineup for his FA Cup debut against Morecambe in the next game. He made his first team assist in a 2-0 win, setting up Charlie Patino with a perfectly weighted left-footed cross.

The Welsh youth international made one more first-team appearance in a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City before his season was, unfortunately, cut short by a hamstring injury.

Parker has played in various positions on the right flank for Swansea at the academy and senior level. Academy manager Ryan Davies said: "He has excellent physical capabilities, which he has been able to showcase in the under-21s' fixtures already this season. As a full-back or wing-back Sam is able to contribute in the final third but is also very strong when having to defend one v one."

Brighton, Burnley, and Brentford are all monitoring Sam Parker

Journalist Alan Nixon has said that Sam Parker could depart the Swansea.com Stadium in the summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, and Brentford interested in the Welshman.

Before this, The Sun reported that the 17-year-old had even attracted interest from clubs that featured in this season's UEFA Champions League, with PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands and Germany's RB Leipzig both options for the highly touted Swansea youngster.

Parker's contract runs for another two seasons in South Wales, finishing in the summer of 2026, and because of this, the Welsh club could demand a reasonably high fee for their talented player.

Swansea City have a track record of producing young talent

Swansea City's Landore-based academy has produced several talented youngsters who have gone on to achieve big things with other clubs. Daniel James, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, and Oliver Mc Burnie have all been sold to Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent years.

Several academy graduates have played significant roles in Swansea's squad this season, including Liam Cullen, Oliver Cooper, Ben Cabango and Welsh football legend Joe Allen.

Parker is the next of a talented bunch of players to have played their youth football in South Wales, who many expect to achieve big things in the game.

Related Swansea City's £800k Jason Scotland replacement was a huge bust: View Jason Scotland was a huge success at Swansea City after helping them earn a promotion, but his successor Craig Beattie's stint was less successful.

Despite only appearing three times for Swansea's first-team so far, Parker has evidently created an impression on scouts across Europe, so Luke Williams and co could find themselves having to fend off bids this summer.

With Parker turning down a new extended contract at his current employers though, there is a possibility that Swansea may find it best to cash in when the teen's stock is high with many clubs keen.