Brighton, Brentford & Tottenham look elsewhere: 3 potential QPR transfer developments that would excite supporters

Queens Park Rangers have let a very good opportunity pass them by this season in challenging for the play-offs.

Under Mick Beale, anything seemed possible. However, things have spiralled quite badly out of control.

Beale is now with Rangers and QPR have appointed and sacked Neil Critchley, turning to Gareth Ainsworth as they slip to 18th in the table.

It’s four defeats on the spin in the Championship and the R’s are looking over their shoulders a touch. Yet, there’s the confidence in the squad at Loftus Road that they can get moving back in the right direction and at least clear of the trouble brewing in the fight for survival.

Putting a pin in all that, we are taking a look ahead to the summer here and a trio of transfer developments that QPR will hope to see happen, in what’s going to be a period for a real reset in west London.

Ilias Chair contract renewal

Supporters are naturally going to want to see QPR recruiting players in the summer. However, it’s also important they retain what they’ve got.

One of those players is Ilias Chair, whose last contract extension secured his service until the summer of 2025.

Chair has scored five goals and registered seven assists in his 32 appearances this season for the R’s and continues to be one of the EFL’s most attractive prospects in terms of his talents.

Come the summer, QPR are likely going to be faced with at least some Premier League interest as he ticks into the final two years on his current terms.

Another new contract will make it easy to retain him in what could prove to be a challenging window.

Charlie Kelman progresses

It’s unrealistic predicting that Kelman could come into the QPR first-team. He’s technically out of contract in the summer, although there are suggestions his deal has a 12-month option included, which the R’s could still trigger.

What QPR will want to see happen is the 21-year-old continue to impress out on loan in League Two with Leyton Orient, who he has scored five goals for this season, before earning a chance to move back into League One with a club more suited than Gillingham.

If QPR can source him that move and give him the best chance possible of developing further down the pyramid, the more likely he is to form himself a future with the R’s.

Premier League attention comes off Seny Dieng

Seny Dieng is another who, you’d think, QRP would be wanting to retain.

However, Brentford interest in the goalkeeper has been reported for some time now. In January, it was claimed that Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham all had an eye on the QPR man.

Spurs, Brighton and Brentford are all monitoring QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) January 18, 2023

In an ideal world, their interest drifts onto other targets. However, with uncertainty over Robert Sanchez, David Raya and Hugo Lloris at each of those respective clubs, it’s not certain that they won’t act on their lingering admiration of Dieng.