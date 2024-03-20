Highlights Jack Clarke has garnered interest from several Premier League clubs after a successful spell at Sunderland post-loan.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jack Clarke has been a key player for Sunderland for the last few seasons and established himself as one of the best players in the Championship, stirring up plenty of Premier League interest in the process.

Clarke was signed permanently in the summer of 2022 from Tottenham Hotspur, following a successful initial loan spell with Sunderland in League One. He is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

Jack Clarke transfer situation

Burnley were said to hold the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves remain keen on the winger, sources exclusively informed Football League World during the 2023 summer window after a magnificent campaign last season.

During the summer, Sunderland rejected a bid of £10 million from newly promoted Burnley for the winger, and, Sheffield United have joined the race to sign Clarke from Sunderland as well, according to HITC. Whilst the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham were credited with an interest, and Lazio had an offer turned down for the ex-Leeds man.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches upon Sunderland's return to the second tier from League One, and has been a key figure in Sunderland flying up the table so rapidly.

Jack Clarke's career stats - as per Transfermarkt, 19/03/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 28 2 2 Tottenham Hotpur 4 0 0 QPR 7 0 0 Stoke City 14 0 2 Sunderland* 105 27 22

He has taken huge strides forward in his personal development in the process, which has continued this term as well, only fuelling further speculation regarding his future. He remained with the club after January, but the future remains somewhat unclear after going on to better last season's achievements.

He has been at the heart of things again so far, with the wide forward continuing from where he left off from last season, contributing to 15 goals and four assists in 35 games in all competitions already to carry his side into the play-off picture once again, which has since faltered in his recent absence through injury.

Now, according to Football Insider, the Black Cats believe it will be extremely difficult to hold onto the 23-year-old beyond the current campaign.

Jack Clarke's next career move

The silver-lining for Sunderland is that it is likely the club would only accept a substantial bid for Clarke this summer, but they have little chance of keeping him now, with promotion almost certainly out of the question without an exceptional end to the campaign.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what should be his next career move following an inevitable departure from Sunderland in the summer.

Adam Elliott

Clarke is a player who thrives in the chaos of a game, where he has the ability to express himself on the counter. The main attribute of his game that has developed most is his decision of his decision-making in the final third, usually after a long spell of carrying or dribbling the ball.

As such, the clubs that suit him best, for now, are ones who will look to sit deep and break quickly, with Clarke arguably the best transitional player in the second tier, albeit one who needs to be tested at a higher level to showcase that ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck and drag his side up the pitch.

Brentford would be a fantastic fit, should they survive in the Premier League, as they also are a very strong set-piece team under Thomas Frank, and his tricky footwork would win plenty of fouls in and around the penalty area as well.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest also stick out as clubs in the bottom half who look to transition quickly where possible, and the latter have not necessarily replaced Brennan Johnson yet, too. Another club that would be a good fit is Leeds, if his former side gain promotion this term, but they also have Crysencio Summerville occupying the left flank at the moment.

He won't be short of suitors, but it's hard to look past Brentford as a fantastic fit for both club and player in this scenario, and they should have plenty of cash to splash on EFL stars, which they tend to lean on in the market anyway, given that talisman Ivan Toney looks set to depart the club in the summer.

Alfie Burns

Clarke will be eager to secure the best move for his career if he is to leave Sunderland. He's been stung leaving the Championship already in his short career, and he won't want to see his development stunt in the Premier League again if he makes a move.

You can certainly see the perks of a move to Brentford, a club that gives players out of the Championship a chance to thrive under a manager in Thomas Frank, who has a clear style of play. One concern there for Clarke might be whether the system the Bees play will suit him. They have played with wingers at times, but Frank has also utilised a 3-5-2 at times, which wouldn't really suit Clarke, who thrives on width.

One club I'd be interested to see take a look at Clarke would be Brighton, though. The Seagulls play some really exciting football and have a great footing in the Premier League. They are well-placed to take Clarke on and develop him - their move for Joao Pedro and his success could even convince them to search the cream of the Championship for future transfers. Clarke could be a great fit for Brighton if they ever show an interest, particularly as a long-term project.

You'd also think that whichever of the three clubs who are promoted this season would be a good fit for Clarke, although it is then down to the player whether he wants to help a side establish themselves in the Premier League or move to one that's already established.

One thing is for sure, though, Clarke is better primed for the Premier League than he was last time and, you feel, he should have the pick of the right club for him.