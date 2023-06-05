Hull City remain interested in securing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium - and has seemingly done enough in that short time to persuade Liam Rosenior to pursue another move for him.

Although Brighton will be competing in Europe next season and will need extra depth because of this, they won't stand in Connolly's way if he wants to make an exit this summer with the Seagulls making the player available ahead of the summer window.

This is a boost for Hull in their quest to get a deal over the line for him, but Roberto De Zerbi's side expect the Tigers to be one of many Championship clubs interested in luring Connolly away from the south coast.

Who is Aaron Connolly?

The 23-year-old came through Brighton's youth system and has appeared for the Seagulls a decent number of times, but he has struggled for game time in recent years and has been out on several loan spells.

Joining Middlesbrough back in 2022 when they were hoping to secure promotion under Chris Wilder, he didn't exactly impress there and didn't make a huge impact at Venezia either before his switch to Hull.

Scoring two goals in six appearances for the Tigers, he was prevented from winning more game time by injury troubles and he will be hoping to appear much more regularly under Rosenior if he re-joins the Tigers.

Who else should be in the race for Aaron Connolly?

Although Blackburn Rovers have already brought in Niall Ennis, they could benefit from Connolly too as they look to replace the firepower they have lost with Ben Brereton Diaz's departure.

Birmingham City are another side that could benefit from having another forward after losing Troy Deeney, with the Brighton man potentially able to offer John Eustace's side something different in the final third.

Preston North End are another side that will be on high alert for forwards after losing Troy Parrott, Liam Delap and Tom Cannon - and Queens Park Rangers could benefit from having more depth in their forward department as they look to be less reliant on Lyndon Dykes.

With the existing ties they have with Connolly though, Hull should certainly be looking to come out on top in this race and in an environment where he can thrive and win plenty of game time, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Irishman thrive.

He has shown some promising signs in East Yorkshire - but his consistency will determine how much of a success he will be if he returns to the MKM Stadium.