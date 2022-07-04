Brighton and Wolves circling in bid to sign Swansea City player

Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda is wanted by both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League duo are on the hunt for backup goalkeepers to Jose Sa and Robert Sanchez respectively, and have identified Benda as a potential good fit.

Benda joined Swansea in 2017 from 1860 Munich but has only made eight senior appearances for the South Wales side – with six of them coming in the most recent 2021-22 season in Championship action.

Having lost his starting position very early in the campaign though to Ben Hamer, Benda departed the Swans on loan in January 2022 to Peterborough United following the arrival of Andrew Fisher, which pushed him down the pecking order further.

The German stopper featured 11 times for Posh before his season was ended by injury, and he could have now played his last match for Swansea as well as both Brighton and Wolves look to secure his services to fill out their squads.

The Verdict

Benda will not be getting much game-time at Swansea going forward, with Fisher establishing himself as Russell Martin’s number one stopper since his January arrival.

Having given himself a good platform though in his brief time at Peterborough, Benda could now provide some adequate back-up to a top Premier League goalkeeper in Sa or Sanchez.

Moving to a top flight club though would pretty much consign Benda to the bench for a number of years though, but he would understand that he’s giving up regular football to pick up what would no doubt be a decent wage.

No doubt Swansea would be willing to cash in on the German, and it will be interesting to see how much Brighton or Wolves would stretch to to secure Benda.