Premier League duo Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United are both interested in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to this morning's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old broke into Rovers' first team this term under Jon Dahl Tomasson and has established himself as an important player for the Lancashire outfit alongside his older brother Scott.

He signed a new contract last year to extend his stay until the summer of 2027 but it's unclear whether he will remain at Ewood Park beyond the summer as interest builds in the youngster, who could potentially be one of the first names on the teamsheet next term.

Brighton and Newcastle join race

Newcastle key figure Dan Ashworth reportedly watched Wharton in action last week, with the Magpies seeming to be seriously considering the viability of making a swoop for the teenager.

Not only has the player had the opportunity to shine for Blackburn, but he has also been given a chance by England at a youth international level and that could help Newcastle to review as much footage of him as they can before deciding whether to make a swoop.

Brighton are also keen on the player according to Nixon, with the Seagulls' solid recruitment in recent years playing a big part in their success.

However, it's currently unclear whether they will be able to win this race with the Magpies currently on the search for a young talent and Wharton fitting that profile.

Crystal Palace also interested

It was revealed by the same journalist last week that Palace were also keeping an eye on him, something that comes as no surprise considering the Eagles have utilised the EFL market in recent years.

Although the likes of Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange haven't been able to make too much of an impact just yet, Michael Olise has been a magnificent asset for them since his arrival from Reading.

Roy Hodgson's side will be hoping that Wharton can have a similar impact if they bring him in.

The best destination for Adam Wharton?

A switch to Newcastle would surely be tempting for the player considering the fact the Magpies are likely to be competing in Europe for the long term considering the wealth of their owners.

Although the club are restricted by financial fair play rules, Eddie Howe will probably be backed heavily if it's possible and that will only increase their chances of playing in European competitions.

With Europe, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League in mind, Newcastle would need to utilise their depth and Wharton could benefit from that in his quest for game time.

A switch to Brighton and Crystal Palace may also be tempting - but should the teenager be moving down to the other end of the country at this early stage of his career? Probably not.

If he's going to win a decent amount of game time at Ewood Park next term, he should stay at Blackburn because he will have a great opportunity to develop there.