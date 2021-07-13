Brighton and Hove Albion talent secures temporary EFL return

Jensen Weir has linked up with Cambridge United on a season-long loan deal, with Brighton and Hove Albion giving the teenager the green-light to test himself at senior level in League One after impressing for Andrew Crofts’ under-23s side.

Before arriving in Brighton, Weir was at Wigan Athletic where he made his professional debut, his only senior appearance to date. He started his career at the Latics while growing up in nearby Warrington.

Wigan’s financial issues last summer led to the talented Weir leaving. They will face their former player in the upcoming campaign when they play Cambridge on the 23rd November.

Weir was part of a mass exodus of players to depart the DW Stadium last summer. Along with Joe Gelhardt, Weir was seen as a hot prospect coming out of the academy. However, due to the club’s insecure financial position, he was not able to add to his debut and left for the South Coast.

Brighton were unable to provide the 19-year-old with a senior opportunity last year, despite his four goals for the under-23s. They confirmed his next move on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Brighton’s website, Crofts commented on Weir’s loan move to Cambridge: “Jensen made a very good impression last season and this is the next step for him in terms of his development.

“He is going to a club just promoted to League One so he will get the opportunity to play at a high level and develop his own game in a good environment.

“As with all our loan players, we will be monitoring his progress and wish him all the best for the season.”

The Verdict

Weir has been touted as a highly talented prospect for a while now. Under Mark Bonner’s guidance it could be the perfect place for him to succeed.

A move to a newly promoted League One side should give him the chance of a significant amount of game-time, which will only aid his development.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Cambridge United?

1 of 20 Did Conor Newton ever score a goal for Cambridge? Yes No