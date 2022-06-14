Brighton and Hove Albion set to step up chase for Coventry City star following Spurs deal

Brighton and Hove Albion‘s interest in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer is likely to become more concrete following Yves Bissouma’s reported deal to join Tottenham Hotspur, a journalist has claimed.

As per reports, Spurs have agreed a £25 million pound deal to sign Bissouma from the Seagulls, leaving Brighton with cash and a hole to fill in the centre of the park.

That is where Gustavo Hamer comes in, with journalist Simon Lillicrap claiming that following the sale, Brighton could step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

On Twitter, Lillicrap wrote: “Brighton’s £25m sale of Yves Bissouma means their interest in Gustavo Hamer is likely to become more concrete.”

“The good relationship between the two clubs, with Leo Ostigard and Viktor Gyokeres joining Coventry in recent years could put them ahead of other suitors.”

Brighton and Hove Albion have been reported admirers of Hamer ahead of the summer, but Coventry are unlikely to want to sell.

The central midfielder penned a new deal back in March, keeping him at the CBS Arena until the summer of 2024.

Indeed, the Sky Blues may command a significant fee for the 24-year-old, which, admittedly, may not be a problem for Brighton given the fee they are set to receive for Bissouma.

Hamer made 41 appearances for the Sky Blues throughout the 2021/22 campaign, starring as he scored three goals and assisted 10 times for the club.

The Verdict

If Brighton want Hamer, they will likely have to produce a significant fee for the 24-year-old this summer.

Coventry City are in a strong position to command one, too, with the midfielder tied to the club for another two years.

A lot could come down to whether or not the player himself pushes for the move.

A transfer to the Premier League would obviously appeal, but given that he did sign a new contract so recently suggests that he is happy with the Sky Blues for now.

If that is the case, Coventry City may keep hold of the midfielder for one more season, and cash in on him next summer.

A big transfer offer arriving could change the club’s stance, though.