Brighton and Hove Albion set to make transfer decision on player previously attracting interest from Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly willing to send out defender Haydon Roberts according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor.

Brighton are planning to send highly rated defender Haydon Roberts out on loan in January. #BHAFC

It had previously been claimed by the Daily Telegraph that Leeds United and Brentford were believed to be interested in a deal to sign the young defender on loan for the 2020/21 season.

But for one reason or another, a move failed to materialise, with Roberts currently still with the Seagulls, although he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Graham Potter’s side.

The Athletic have revealed that Brighton are working on a new deal for Roberts, with the defender only having 12 months left on his current contract with the Premier League club, before looking at sending him out on loan this season.

Leeds have since strengthened their defensive options as they look to adjust to life back in the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Brentford will reignite their interest in landing Roberts’ signature during the summer transfer window.

The Bees are currently sat 14th in the Championship table after a defeat to Preston North End on Sunday afternoon, as they look to go one better than last season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

I think he could be worth the punt.

Roberts doesn’t have experience of playing in the Championship as of yet, but he could certainly benefit from moving to a club in the second-tier in the near future.

I’m not convinced that Leeds will be back in for him now, as they’ve since signed some strong options in defence during the summer transfer window.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Brentford will go back in for him though, as he could prove to be a solid option to call upon for Thomas Frank’s side, as they target promotion into the Premier League this season.