Brighton and Hove Albion player departs to join EFL side

Lincoln City have been in search of a new goalkeeper this summer following the end of Josh Griffiths’ loan deal last year.

Griffiths did well for the club playing regularly for the Imps but he now looks set for a loan move elsewhere meaning Mark Kennedy was on the search for a replacement.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has been announced as the Imps’ new signing joining on a season long loan from the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old had a brilliant season with Walsall in League Two last year as he won their player of the season award and young player of the season award after making 43 league appearance for the side and keeping 11 clean sheets.

As a result of his form last season, the goalkeeper signed a new contract with his parent club that will keep him on the south coast until 2025 but the club are eager for him to get the experience at a higher level now with Lincoln.

Discussing the loan move and why Lincoln seemed a suitable choice, Brighton’s goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts told the club’s Official Media: “Carl had an excellent loan spell with Walsall last season, culminating in him winning their Player of the Season award and being a regular members of the England under 21 squad – as a result there was a lot of interest from clubs this summer.

“Lincoln represents a new challenge in a team that has a history of developing loan goalkeepers. It is a step up in terms of division in the EFL, and Carl will relish that. We wish him well for the season ahead and will be watching closely and monitoring his progress and development.”

The Verdict:

This is a strong signing for Lincoln City ahead of the new season and the Imps will be hopeful they can carry on their trend of having successful on loan goalkeepers like they have of late.

The fact that the staff at Brighton saw this as a progressive move for their young player, who they clearly rate highly, is a positive reflection on Lincoln and the work they’ve done with developing goalkeepers previously.

Kennedy will be hoping that this a move that can work well for all parties providing his side with a reliable presence is goal whilst also building his club’s reputation as a trusted club for loan players.