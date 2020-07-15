Brighton and Hove Albion launch attempt to wrap up deal for EFL talent ahead of Tottenham

Wigan Athletic talent Jensen Weir remains a man in-demand, with Brighton and Hove Albion launching a fresh attempt to secure a deal for the teenager ahead of other suitors.

The administration of Wigan has added a need for the club to raise funds, with Weir expected to be amongst the group of players sold to raise funds to pay wages.

The BBC reported on July 10th that there was an interest from Brighton in the 18-year-old midfielder with a £500k fee quoted, but so far no deal has been agreed between Wigan and the Seagulls.

Additionally, earlier in July, the Sun reported Tottenham’s interest in signing Weir, alongside teammate, Joe Gelhardt.

Now, Alan Nixon has provided a further update on Twitter, confirming that Brighton are in with a new effort to sign Weir from Wigan, offering a ‘chunk’ of money up-front to aid Wigan’s financial problem.

Brighton. Making a new effort to close the Jensen Weir thing today. Chunk of money up front for Wigan’s immediate needs. It’s a start … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 15, 2020

So far in his career, Weir has made only four senior appearances for Wigan, including just one in the Championship, which came last season for Paul Cook’s side.

This year, his only minutes have been from the bench in an EFL Cup defeat to Stoke City.

Wigan are continuing to battle in the Championship despite their ongoing off-field troubles, with Cook overseeing an 8-0 victory over Hull City last night.

The Verdict

We’ve not seen much of Weir in the senior side at Wigan, but you can’t deny that the teenager has potential.

Premier League clubs have turned straight on him amid Wigan’s financial trouble and it is clear that Brighton fancy getting a deal done.

The offers will come and you’d imagine Wigan will be forced to accept the one that benefits them most in the short-term.

