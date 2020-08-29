Brighton and Hove Albion join Leeds United and Aston Villa in race to sign in-demand EFL defender

Brighton and Hove Albion have registered their interest in signing Brentford left-back Rico Henry according to a report from The Sun.

It has previously been claimed that both Aston Villa and Leeds United are keen to strike an agreement with the Bees for the full-back.

Henry was a regular for Brentford in their 2019/20 campaign, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The 23-year-old made 51 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side in all competitions last season, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Brighton and Hove Albion could be tempting for the defender as well, with Graham Potter’s side finishing 15th in the Premier League last season.

Whilst Leeds and Aston Villa are both clearly keen to add some quality to their defensive lines ahead of the new league campaign, which again, could tempt Henry with a move to either club.

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be in the market for a full-back before they kick off their new league campaign against Chelsea.

Brentford are set to take on Birmingham City in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, although it remains to be seen as to whether Henry will still be with the club by that game on the 12th September.

Do you know which club Brentford signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict:

I think he’s more than good enough for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Henry caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Brentford last season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs this summer.

It seems as though the Bees are fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club ahead of the new league campaign, especially with the Seagulls now entering the race to land his signature.

I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club on a permanent basis.