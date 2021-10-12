Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Tomer Hemed? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

The 2015-16 Championship season was one that was almost successful for Brighton & Hove Albion under Chris Hughton as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League for the very first time.

It was play-off failure once again for the Seagulls as they finished in third position before succumbing to Sheffield Wednesday, but for much of the season the southern side were in and around the automatic spots but a dip in form around Christmas time proved to be their downfall.

One player who arrived at the beginning of that season was Tomer Hemed, an Israeli striker who had never played in the UK before but had scored eight times in La Liga the season prior for Almeria.

Brighton secured a deal for the 28-year-old to arrive at the AMEX Stadium and he was prolific in his debut year, scoring 17 goals and then in the following campaign when the Seagulls were promoted to the top flight he netted 14 times.

As Premier League football arrived his game-time dipped and in the 2018-19 season he went back to the Championship to play for Queens Park Rangers, scoring seven times for the west London side over the course of the campaign.

Hemed’s contract at Brighton did come to an end in 2019 though and inevitably he did depart, but he remained in England for a brief period.

Charlton Athletic snapped him up as a free agent in the summer of 2019 but it was an unsuccessful period for the striker, who failed to find the back of the net in his 19 Addicks outings.

Hemed left Charlton after one season and since November 2020 he has been plying his trade in Australia’s A-League, firstly for New Zealand-based side Wellington Phoenix who he joined as a ‘marquee player’.

After scoring 11 times in 21 matches for the club, Hemed left but he wouldn’t go far as a day later he joined Western Sydney Wanderers of the same league.

The 34-year-old is still waiting for his WSW debut – that’s because the season only starts next month – but he will be looking to pick up where he left off with his scoring exploits for Phoenix as he clearly still knows where the back of the net is despite his advancing years.