Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Liam Bridcutt? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Born in Reading, Liam Bridcutt progressed through the academy at Chelsea, before signing a professional contract in the summer of 2007.

During his three years as a contracted Chelsea player, Bridcutt embarked on loan spells with Yeovil Town, Watford, and Stockport County.

Bridcutt departed The Blues in 2010 without making a single competitive appearance, joining Brighton & Hove Albion in search of regular first-team football.

And it was regular first-team football that Bridcutt was afforded with down on the south coast, with Gus Poyet allowing him to play right from the very start.

In his first season with The Seagulls, Bridcutt made 37 appearances during a season where they were promoted back to the Championship.

The midfielder proceeded to play just shy of 100 times in the Championship for The Seagulls before he made a move to Sunderland in January 2014.

In 20 months with The Black Cats, Bridcutt played 30 Premier League games, before a move to Leeds United on loan was sanctioned in late 2015.

The 32-year-old then joined The Whites permanently the following summer, going on to play 25 games that season.

The next summer, Bridcutt was on the move again, and this time he made a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest, where once again he played 25 league games.

Loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City followed in the 2019/20 campaign, before his move to join The Imps was made permanent in the summer of last year.

Bridcutt played 23 times for Michael Appleton’s side last time out, during a season that ultimately ended with a play-off final defeat at Wembley.

The 32-year-old has started 10 games for The Imps this season, wearing the captain’s armband in every third-tier game that he has been involved in thus far.

Bridcutt has represented Scotland internationally, making his debut for his national side in 2013, before waiting three years for a second cap.