Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Kemy Agustien? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Brighton & Hove Albions’ remarkable 10 year rise from the lower reaches of League One to the Premier League was a triumphant one, but it also involved a lot of disappointment, particularly in the Championship.

The Seagulls got to the play-offs three times in the space of five years but lost in the semi-finals every single time, and in the middle of that there was a very disappointing campaign where they just survived relegation by finishing 20th.

After being defeated by bitter rivals Crystal Palace in the play-offs in 2013, Oscar Garcia made a number of new additions with one of them being midfielder Kemy Agustien.

The Dutchman had spent three years at Swansea City, where he made 31 Premier League appearances in the previous two seasons and he brought some top level experience to the Seagulls side.

Agustien couldn’t replicate that at the AMEX Stadium though, making just 11 league outings in his debut campaign and then played just twice the following season under Sami Hyypia and then not at all under his successor Chris Hughton before departing the club himself – but what has Agustien done since?

It’s fair to say that Agustien’s career went on a bit of a downward spiral after leaving Brighton, with him first heading to Denmark with Vendsyssel on a short-term contract.

In 2016 he played for Scottish side Hamilton Academical and Dutch outfit Dordrecht, and the following year he spent time in the Phillipines with Global Cebu before returning to his native country with SV TEC.

Despite only being 31, Agustien signed for English non-league side Nuneaton Borough in the summer of 2018 before departing having not played a game, heading to nearby Halesowen Town, and that season he also featured for Birmingham City’s under-23 side as an overage player, and then National League teams in Barrow and Wrexham.

The midfielder was becoming well travelled by now and he started the 2019-20 season at Bradford Park Avenue, but only featured briefly before heading to Mickleover of Derbyshire.

Agustien is still at Mickleover – who ply their trade three leagues below League Two – to this day and has played for them for nearly two years now, so he’s clearly still enjoying his football even if it’s nowhere near the level he used to be at.