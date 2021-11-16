Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Inigo Calderon? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Originally signing for the club in January of 2010 following a successful trial, Inigo Calderon went on to become one of the key protagonists of Brighton and Hove Albion’s rise up the Football League pyramid.

The Spanish right back would go on to rack up an impressive 232 appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions, with his performances as part of the backline helping the South Coast side to bridge the gap and subsequently achieve promotion to the Championship as they lifted the League One title in 2011.

Calderon was known for his no nonsense attitude to defending in one on one situations and was also a great threat in the final third of the field as he racked up an impressive tally of 19 goals and 14 assists during his time with the Seagulls.

His performances earnt him a place in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2010/11 season, whilst the club also awarded him with the Player of the Season gong for his showings as a makeshift right midfielder during the 2014/15 campaign.

Therefore there was much sadness around Brighton during the summer of 2016 after the defender was released from his contract as the Seagulls sought to make more progress towards achieving their long term goal of promotion to the Premier League.

Calderon would go on to sign as a free agent for Cypriot First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta FC, for whom he would play just 28 times for before he jetted off to India in 2017 to sign for Chennaiyin FC during the twilight years of his playing career.

After a spell of 32 appearances, the Spaniard hung up his boots in the winter of 2019 and has since returned to his boyhood club of Alaves as assistant coach of the side’s B team.

A legend who will always be remembered by the Brighton faithful, the buccaneering right back certainly played his role in helping the Seagulls to reach the big time.