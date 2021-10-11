Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Craig Mackail-Smith? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

After holding such an exceptional goalscoring record with Peterborough United, striker Craig Mackail-Smith moved to Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2011 for a deal worth up to £3.25m.

Scoring 27 goals and recording 12 appearances in League One during the 2010/11 season for the Posh, he arrived at the Amex Stadium with high expectations, and did reasonably well during the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns as he scored nine and 11 times in the Championship respectively.

However, a ruptured Achilles in March 2013 proved to be detrimental to his career on the south coast, not being able to get back into his usual goalscoring form and being shipped out on loan back to Peterborough in 2014, but failing to make an impact there.

And after recording just one goal in 30 Championship displays during the 2014/15 season, he was released at the end of that campaign and found himself without a club at 31.

He did have a decent career in the EFL after that though, dropping down two tiers to spend two seasons in League Two with Luton Town before moving on to Wycombe Wanderers in 2017.

Despite spending the back end of his time with the Chairboys away from Adams Park, his promotion with Gareth Ainsworth’s men to League One during 2017/18 was one of the highlights of his career, playing a vital part in their success as he recorded 13 goal contributions in 41 appearances.

Failing to nail down a spot in the third tier during the following season, he was shipped out to Notts County and Stevenage before being released last summer.

At 36, he was forced to drop down to Bedford Town to compete in the eighth tier of English football last September, but is still plying his trade there and can live locally near former club Luton Town.

He’s also not a million miles away from Peterborough United where he made his name, so that’s a plus. And in fairness, his time at his current club may prove to be his final team before full retiring from the game.

The former Scottish international certainly hasn’t had a bad career though, scoring one for his country in seven appearances and proving to be a real handful to teams in the EFL throughout the second, third and fourth tier of English football at the peak of his powers.