Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Remember Beram Kayal? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Beram Kayal will always be remembered at Brighton for the excellent performances that he was able to produce to help get the Seagulls into the Premier League.

Brighton signed Kayal on a permanent deal from Celtic in January 2015, and it proved to be a signing that helped to keep the Seagulls in the Championship in the second half of the 2014/15 campaign.

That came with him scoring once in 18 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side as they secured a 20th place finish in the Championship.

The following year, Kayal really showed his class with his performances helping to establish Brighton as major contenders for automatic promotion with them pushing Middlesbrough and Burnley all the way in the promotion race. In total, the midfielder made 45 appearances that term and scored twice as Hughton’s side missed out on a place in the top-flight.

The 2016/17 season though would see Kayal help the Seagulls earn promotion to the Premier League. The midfielder was not as heavily involved as he was the previous campaign, but he still played his part making 20 appearances in the league for Hughton’s side.

A pre-season injury meant that Kayal was out of action in the first half of the 2017/18 season, but he returned to fitness and made 18 appearances to help the Seagulls survive the drop in their first term back in the top-flight.

The 2018/19 campaign was the last season where Kayal played a role for Brighton in their first-team squad. He made 19 appearances in the Premier League as he once again helped Hughton’s side survive the drop.

The following summer though, Kayal was allowed to leave Brighton on a loan deal to Charlton Athletic.

However, after making just six league appearances for the Addicks he was recalled due to injury midway through the 2019/20 season and then released by the Seagulls in the summer.

Since leaving Brighton, Kayal has made the move to Israeli Premier League side Bnei Sakhni where he managed to make 22 appearances in all competitions last term in which time he scored two goals.

The midfielder has continued to be a key player for his new club so far this season with him making nine starts in the league in which time he has already fired home another two goals.

The midfielder regularly posts on his personal Instagram account reflecting on his performances for Bnei Sakhni and he seems to be enjoying life playing regularly again.