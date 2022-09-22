Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: How is Sam Baldock getting on these days?

Sam Baldock was a mainstay of the Brighton & Hove Albion side that consistently pushed for promotion to the Premier League before finally achieving their goal in 2017.

The forward signed for the Seagulls in 2014, and was a consistent presence in the squad under Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton.

He scored 18 goals across three Championship seasons for Brighton, helping the team earn a place in the top flight under the Irish manager.

However, Baldock did not feature regularly following promotion, only playing two more league games for the club since then.

That led to his departure in the summer of 2018, where he went on to sign for Reading in the second division.

He spent a further three seasons with the Royals, playing over 60 times for the team in the process.

Baldock added 10 more goals to his CV during his time at the Madejski, but he was unable to repeat his promotion heroics in Berkshire.

Despite reaching the play-off final the season before his arrival, Reading were initially competing nearer the bottom of the second division table when he joined the team.

Things did turn around by the time his career with the club came to an end, with the side earning a 7th place finish in his final season there.

However, his importance to the team significantly declined.

This ultimately led to his departure in the summer of 2021, signing for Derby County.

The Rams were struggling financially during this period under Wayne Rooney and were embroiled in a relegation battle having been docked 21 points from their tally.

In 13 league appearances, he scored twice for the Pride Park club before departing upon the completion of his contract in January 2022.

Baldock now plies his trade in League One with Oxford United.

He signed for the team in February 2022 as a free agent on a short-term basis, but his performances earned him a two-year extension during the summer.

The striker has yet to feature for the U’s this season, with Karl Robinson’s side currently 19th in the league table.