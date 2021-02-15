Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL: Do you remember Rohan Ince? Here’s how he is getting on these days..

A product of the Chelsea youth academy and a winner of the FA Youth Cup in 2010, Rohan Ince had pedigree from an early age, but didn’t ever get to show it at Stamford Bridge.

Like many Blues youngsters at the time, Ince was cast adrift not long after turning professional, but Brighton & Hove Albion swept in to kick-start his career, joining their development squad in February 2013 as a 20-year-old.

Ince quickly graduated into the first-team squad the same year he signed, making 60 league appearances over two seasons and was linked with a Premier League move in early 2015, but the following seasons were less kind to him.

Reduced to mainly substitute appearances in the 2015/16 campaign, Ince joined fellow Championship side Fulham for second half of the season but only featured 10 times, and the following two seasons saw Ince play in League One on loan for both Swindon Town and Bury.

It was a bit of a fall from grace for Ince, who was understandably released at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but what has the versatile midfielder done since?

Ince missed a whole year of football between 2018 and 2019 after recovering from knee surgery, but he managed to win a contract with League Two side Cheltenham Town for the 2019/20 campaign.

Again though he suffered from a tough time, being sent off on his debut against Leyton Orient and only appearing 15 times in all competitions before being released at the end of the season, and he had to drop into non-league for the current campaign where he joined Maidenhead United in the Vanarama National.

For the first time in a long while though, Ince has been getting regular football. Having joined Alan Devonshire’s side in November, Ince has played 10 times – all in midfield (per transfermarkt) – and the Berkshire club currently sit in 10th position, with Ince putting past fitness issues behind him to play 90 minutes in nearly every match.

After being linked with a Premier League switch in 2015, Ince probably didn’t expect for his career to pan out the way it did, but at the age of 28 he still has enough time to prove he can still hack it in the Football League – and that could end up being with Maidenhead.