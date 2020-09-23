Brighton and Hove Albion forward linked with move to Championship club

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Viktor Gyokeres according to Wales Online.

Gyokeres has been with Brighton since January 2018, but has struggled for consistent game time with the Seagulls, with Graham Potter having strong options available to him in the striking department.

The 22-year-old spent last year’s campaign on loan with German side St Pauli, and made 28 appearances in total for the club, whilst also chipping in with seven goals and four assists in all competitions.

A move to Swansea could tempt Gyokeres as well, with the Swans likely to be in the hunt to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently sat eighth in the Championship table after two matches, and will be eager to extend their unbeaten run for as long as possible this term.

Swansea finished sixth in the second-tier standings last term, before missing out on promotion into the top-flight after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Gyokeres has only scored one senior goal for the Seagulls, which came in a 4-0 win over Portsmouth in the EFL Cup this season, but has scored 14 goals in 31 appearances for the club’s Under-23s team.

Swansea are next in action this weekend, when they take on struggling Wycombe Wanderers, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for the Swans.

Gyokeres has impressed me with Brighton’s Under-23s side, and I think it would be a smart move by the Seagulls if they were to send him out on loan this season.

He isn’t going to be a regular starter in their first-team this season, and he could certainly benefit from a move to a Championship club to further his development in senior football.

It’d be a move that would suit all parties involved.