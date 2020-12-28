Brighton and Hove Albion enter transfer hunt for 16-goal EFL ace

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Crawley Town forward Max Watters, according to the Daily Mail.

Watters is a player in high demand after a hugely impressive start to the season for Crawley Town in League Two.

The 21-year-old joined Crawley in October after being released by Doncaster Rovers, and has since hit the ground running for John Yems’ side.

Watters has scored 13 goals in 14 games in League Two, scoring 16 goals in a total of 17 appearances in all competitions.

West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been keeping tabs on Watters, whilst Swansea are understood to have had a bid in the region of £500,000 turned down for the striker.

Now, the Daily Mail claim that Brighton and Hove Albion have entered the race for Watters, as the January transfer window looms.

Watters’ contract at Crawley expires at the end of the season, however the club are expected to activate the option to extend that until 2022.

The Verdict

I’m slightly cautious about this one.

Watters has obviously had an incredible season so far, and undoubtedly has a lot of potential going forward.

But you have to question whether he’d be a regular starter for Brighton under Graham Potter, and whether this move is right for him at this stage of his career.

He’s only 21, so it is essential that he moves somewhere for regular game time and where he can keep on enjoying his football.