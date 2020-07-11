Brighton and Hove Albion beat Spurs in race to sign EFL talent

Wigan Athletic youngster Jensen Weir is set to complete a move to Brighton and Hove Albion according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old has previously been the subject of an offer from Tottenham Hotspur, but has chosen to move to the Amex Stadium, with his father (former Wigan defender, David Weir) being part of the coaching setup at Brighton.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that the agreement between Brighton and Hove Albion and Wigan is worth £500,000, and the Seagulls will be pleased to beat Spurs to land his signature.

Graham Potter’s side are currently sat 15th in the Premier League standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form between now and the end of the season.

Wigan have had their fair share of off-the-field problems in recent weeks, with the club potentially facing a 12-point deduction before this year’s campaign is concluded in the Championship.

With the Latics being placed into administration, they could be forced to cash-in on some of their young talents, with Weir being one of the first to head for the exit door heading into the summer transfer window.

Wigan are next in action when they take on relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, in what could prove to be a crucial six-pointer.

The Verdict:

This is a smart bit of business by the Seagulls.

Weir is clearly a player that has something about him if he’s been attracting interest from Spurs, and he could be one to keep an eye on heading into the future.

It’s a hugely frustrating situation for Wigan at the moment, and I think Weir’s departure will be the first of many at the DW Stadium, especially if the off-the-field problems at the club are to mount up.