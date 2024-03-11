Highlights Bright Osayi-Samuel is open to a return to England.

He would ideally want to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United are believed to be interested in him - and their chances of securing a move for the Nigerian could be boosted if they win promotion.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is open to a return to England and would ideally want to move to the Premier League, according to Ben Jacobs who provided an update to Give Me Sport.

Osayi-Samuel has played in England before, plying his trade for Queens Park Rangers and making a real impact at Loftus Road as a winger.

He has been able to achieve a great deal since his departure from the English capital too, playing for Fenerbahce and also appearing for Nigeria at a senior international level.

Making a particularly good impact at a domestic level this term, Osayi-Samuel has established himself as someone who can be an asset in all thirds, having been transformed from a winger to a full-back.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's 2023/24 campaign at Fenerbache (As of March 11th) [All competitions] Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4

That could make him an attractive option for many teams looking to improve their defence, especially English top-tier sides who know that he has performed well in England before and is perhaps more likely to adapt to the Premier League quicker than other players who could come from abroad.

Leeds United are one team thought to be keen on the Nigerian - and that comes as no surprise considering the Whites have been linked with a move for him before.

However, they currently play in the Championship and that could potentially put them at a disadvantage in this race, with their chances of getting a deal over the line likely to be boosted if they win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Not only would that benefit them in terms of the player's potential stance on a move to Elland Road, but they may also have a higher amount of money in their budget to get a deal over the line.

Speaking about Leeds' links to the 26-year-old, transfer insider Jacobs told Give Me Sport: "Leeds' interest has been historical, so it's no surprise if they return.

"The player, should he make a move, and England is somewhere that he would be prepared to entertain, would ideally be looking for Premier League football, from what I'm told anyway.

"So if Leeds are to reignite interest in a player that they've tracked before, then it would likely, given that there is other Premier League interest, be contingent on them getting promoted."

Leeds United desperately need promotion if they want to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel

Crystal Palace and Wolves are also thought to be interested in Osayi-Samuel.

With this in mind, Leeds need to win promotion to give themselves a chance of beating the other two teams in the race for him.

Osayi-Samuel surely won't want to go back to the second tier after managing to improve himself at Fenerbache, because it would feel like a step back for him.

If he is to return to England, a top-tier move is a must because that would represent a progression in his career.

Even if he doesn't start every week in the English top flight, he could establish himself as a regular starter at some point.

And with Archie Gray potentially moving back into midfield at some point, Osayi-Samuel could have the chance to play regularly at right-back at Elland Road.