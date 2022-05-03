Bright Osayi-Samuel speaks out on his time at QPR

Bright Osayi-Samuel left Queens Park Rangers for Fenerbahce last January with the club languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The 24-year-old has adapted to the Turkish Super Lig admirably since and has transitioned from a flying winger to a hardworking right back.

Osayi-Samuel was signed from Blackpool in January 2017, and made 115 appearances in four years at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Nigerian opened up on his time at the club and how he improved during it when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “When Mark Warburton came in at QPR, with John Eustace, Chris Ramsey, Les Ferdinand, I felt like my football completely changed.

“I had a period where I couldn’t even believe what I was doing.

“Everything I tried would come off.

“I would spend days after training doing extras.

“Eusty (John Eustace) and Chris Ramsey would show me what I was doing and what I could do better.

“If it wasn’t for that group, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“For that year, they helped me so much and I’ll always be grateful.”

Fenerbahce have thrown themselves back into the title race this season, and should hold on for second place which will give Osayi-Samuel and the squad the chance to qualify for the Champions League next term.

The Verdict

There were concerns around the prospects of the second half of last season at QPR following Osayi-Samuel’s departure, with Warburton performing extremely well to guide them to a comfortable top half finish and to carry that momentum into this season.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have filled the void left behind by Eberechi Eze and Osayi-Samuel in recent years, and will remain crucial to their efforts to build a play-off push next season.

Rangers could be in for an additional payment if Osayi-Samuel does play in the Champions League next season, and it would certainly provide some justification for his left field move away from West London.