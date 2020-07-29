Bright Osayi-Samuel shares cryptic update as QPR future remains in limbo

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future at Queens Park Rangers remains uncertain, with the winger continuing to attract plenty of transfer interest.

The 22-year-old endured an excellent individual campaign for QPR this term, scoring six goals and chipping in with nine assists for the West London side.

The winger only has one year left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, though, and is seemingly edging closer towards an exit.

The ultimate QPR end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Who QPR's highest home attendance of the season come against? Leeds United Luton Town Reading West Brom

The Daily Mail recently claimed that QPR had accepted a bid in the region of £4.75m from Club Brugge, with the winger set to undergo a medical in Belgium.

Football Insider recently cast doubt on Osayi-Samuel’s move to Belgium, though, claiming that the wide-man’s move to Brugge had collapsed, amid reported interest from Leicester, Brighton and Fulham.

Osayi-Samuel’s future, then, is seemingly up in the air, but the winger has recently took to Instagram to provide an update on his current whereabouts.

The player posted a picture onto his Instagram story of himself sitting on a plane, perhaps hinting that a move to Club Brugge is still on the cards.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update, and I personally feel that Osayi-Samuel’s move to Belgium is nowhere near breaking down at all.

It’s a big move for him, to be fair. He’s only 22 years of age and he will now look to become a key player for a successful side in Belgium, who tend to quality for the Champions League year in, year out.

I’m surprised to see him not pursue a move to the Premier League, but it would l be a great experience for him for sure.