Bright Osayi-Samuel sends heartfelt message to QPR supporters

Bright Osayi-Samuel has secured a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce following a contract saga with Queens Park Rangers that lasted months.

The Hoops announced the move last night and the 23-year-old will link up with Mesut Ozil, who has also just signed for the 19-time Turkish League champions.

Osayi-Samuel had already agreed a pre-contract deal to move across Europe in the summer, however Fenerbahce wanted to accelerate the deal, and it’s thought that £750,000 has been enough to end the winger’s time in England this month.

A move to Club Brugge in the summer could have netted the R’s the best part of £5 million, but Osayi-Samuel decided to turn down that particular move and wait it out until January.

Having joined the R’s as a teenager, Osayi-Samuel clearly holds the club in his heart and he’s penned an emotional message to fans on Instagram following his departure.

“After 4 years of playing at @officialqpr it’s time to say goodbye,” Bright posted.

“QPR has not only taught me to be a footballer but has shaped me as a person on and off the pitch.

“To the fans, as many of you are aware, this has not gone as smoothly as I would’ve liked but it does not change the memories we have made together. I love you all ❤️

“I can’t thank the gaffer & all the staff enough for how they have supported me throughout my time, as well as the players.

“We have suffered, laughed & celebrated together. For this, I will forever be grateful and will always have a special place in my heart for QPR.”t

The Verdict

There’s little doubt that Osayi-Samuel will be a huge miss for the R’s going forward.

They will struggle to replace his explosive pace and directness, wingers of which there are not a lot of left n the Championship that are top quality.

But no QPR fans can surely hold a grudge against the wide player for broadening his horizons – Fenerbahce whilst they are on a Super Lig title drought are still a huge club in name and have aspirations of returning to Europe, with the club currently sitting second in the league.