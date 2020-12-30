Bright Osayi-Samuel and QPR: What do we know so far? Is an exit likely to happen?

With January just days away, Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future looks set to be a key QPR talking point over the next month or so.

The 22-year-old has been more important than ever for the R’s after Ebere Eze’s summer move to Crystal Palace, with no player in the squad contributing to more goals than him this term.

Osayi-Samuel’s current contract is set to expire in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal, meaning the Championship side may be tempted to cash in and that the winger could sign a pre-contract with a non-English club.

With the January transfer window set to be a decisive time in the attacker’s QPR career, we take a look at the situation…

What do we know so far?

Osayi-Samuel’s contract with the west London club is set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and despite suggesting he was prepared to offer him an ultimatum, when pressed on the topic earlier this month Mark Warburton noted: “No news just yet. I’ll let the clever people sort that one out.”

A move to Club Brugge fell through in the summer but it seems Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are the R’s biggest threats ahead of the January window.

Football Insider reported less than a fortnight ago that the former are set to begin negotiations with the winger as they look to land him on a pre-contract, which would mean him joining them on a free transfer in the summer.

Rangers have also been touted with a previous interest in that sort of deal and are ready to do battle with their Old Firm rivals.

The interest from north of the border may force QPR’s hand and see them sell him in January to ensure they get a better return.

He is unlikely to be short of suitors if that is the case, with Brighton, Leicester City, and Fulham all linked with previous interest.

Is an exit likely to happen?

It certainly looks that way.

If Osayi-Samuel was going to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, you’d imagine he would’ve done it already.

He may be using the current interest as some sort of negotiating tool for better terms or perhaps is just unsure but it seems more likely that he’s got an eye on leaving the club.

Celtic and Rangers will have the chance to agree pre-contracts in January and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other clubs tabling bids for Osayi-Samuels as they look to test the water.

The R’s will have to assess whether rejecting those is worth the risk.