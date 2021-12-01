‘Bright future’, ‘star boy’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as 18-year-old stars against Aston Villa U21s

Charlton Athletic secured their place in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa U21s.

In what was a well-contested match at The Valley, 18-year-old Mason Burstow fired the hosts into the lead, before Villa drew level through Finley Thorndike five minutes before half time.

The Addicks managed to restore the advantage just three minutes later, when. Jayden Stockley converted from the penalty spot, with the hosts holding out for another win in the Johnnie Jackson era.

Opening the scoring, it was an excellent run from Burstow who displayed an excellent turn of pace to latch onto Albie Morgan’s through ball before slotting in with 15 minutes on the clock.

Burstow netted what was his third goal of the season at senior level with Charlton, making it two in the Papa John’s Trophy with the other coming in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old has also been handed his League One debut under Jackson, coming in on in two of the last three matches.

Burstow has a tremendously high ceiling and is proving to be ready for the rigours of senior football.

Here, we take a look at how Charlton fans have reacted to his performance last night…

Great performance once again and a great finish keep it up mate hopefully you will get in the starting 11 soon 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/dU8RzezKjL — Daniel windham #cafc 🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) December 1, 2021

Star boy 😍 — emma (@emmacafc1980) December 1, 2021

Bright future – hopefully with us — David Murphy 🇬🇧 (@DavidMurphy27) December 1, 2021

Great performance and brilliant goal 👏 — John Cooper (@JohnCoops271980) December 1, 2021

Well done, played well great goal 🥅 — Paul Burstow (@Paul0056) November 30, 2021

Brilliant mate!

Hope you get more minutes on Friday — Dave Kitchener (NC Addick) 👊🔴⚪ (@KitchenerDk) December 1, 2021

Played mate, hope you are fit for some minutes Friday 🙏🏻👏 — Autumn Figgins (@figgins_autumn) December 1, 2021

Quality finish to hush the Villa fans who mocked your earlier miss. Another slick performance against a tricky opposition. A goal in every other game is the benchmark for a top striker so you’re on your way! Keep humble and keep scoring 😀 — Steve Wisdom (@Awoogatron) December 1, 2021