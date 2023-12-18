Highlights Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is attracting attention from bigger clubs, including Manchester United.

McKenna has done an outstanding job at Ipswich, leading them to automatic promotion and adapting well to the Championship.

While top clubs may be looking at McKenna, he is likely to stay at Ipswich for now due to the support of the chairman and the potential for back-to-back promotions.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna will be on the radar of bigger clubs, including Manchester United.

McKenna has done an outstanding job at Portman Road since his arrival in December 2021, and after leading the Tractor Boys to automatic promotion from League One last season, his side have adapted seamlessly to life back in the Championship.

Ipswich have spent much of the season so far in the automatic promotion places, and they have lost just two of their 22 league games this campaign.

The Tractor Boys were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City in the East Anglian derby on Saturday, but they remain second in the table, 10 points clear of third-placed Leeds United and fourth-placed Southampton.

McKenna signed a new four-year contract with Ipswich in June, but he has previously been linked with Leicester City, Celtic, the Republic of Ireland national team and Sunderland, while he is said to be on Crystal Palace's radar to replace Roy Hodgson.

The 37-year-old was a coach at Man United prior to his move to Suffolk, and with Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford, there has been speculation about whether he could be considered for the job if the Dutchman was sacked.

Palmer: Top clubs will be looking at Kieran McKenna

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that he believes McKenna will be attracting attention from bigger clubs, including the Red Devils, but he expects him to remain at Ipswich for now.

"Kieran McKenna undoubtedly has a bright future in the game," Palmer said.

"He's been coveted with every vacant job and non-vacant job going.

"He's undoubtedly destined to get a big job, and should he secure back-to-back promotions with Ipswich, that will only improve his stock even greater.

"Clubs like Man Utd will be looking, the top clubs will be looking at him, but I think at this moment in time he will stay with Ipswich.

"He knows the chairman has got money, he knows the chairman is backing him and he will wait and see what happens.

"He is a talented young manager who is destined for a great future."

What next for Kieran McKenna and Ipswich Town?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that McKenna is destined for a big future in management.

McKenna has established a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL during his time at Ipswich, and the Tractor Boys could be facing a battle to keep hold of him.

However, as Palmer says, it is difficult to see McKenna leaving Portman Road any time soon with his side looking on course for back-to-back promotions, and the club have the financial resources to continue to progress should they reach the top flight.

With that in mind, McKenna should remain in Suffolk and hold out for a top Premier League job, and a return to Old Trafford should not be ruled out at some point.