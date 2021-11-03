‘Bright future ahead’, ‘Be a regular soon enough’ – Many Birmingham fans heap praise on teenager after Bristol City win

Birmingham City teenager Jordan James made his senior debut in the 3-0 win against Bristol City at St Andrew’s yesterday and many Blues fans have heaped praise on him via Twitter after the game.

It was a dominant display from Lee Bowyer’s side, who have rediscovered their mojo and now won three on the bounce to move to within two points of the Championship’s top six.

Riley McGree’s deflected effort gave the hosts the lead inside the first 15 minutes while Troy Deeney and Gary Gardner both added goals after the hour-mark to ensure all three points stayed in the Second City.

With six minutes to go and the Blues in a commanding position, Bowyer took the chance to introduce James – the 17-year-old midfielder that had been included in a senior matchday squad for the first time for the midweek Championship clash.

The Welshman was one of 12 players given academy scholarships by the club in October 2020, having been part of the pre-academy system for nine years prior.

That work appears to be paying off as James, who Blues head of professional development phase Mike Dodds described in 2020 as “technically very good and versatile”, has fought his way into contention for the first team and got his chance last night.

The teenager took to Twitter to voice his pride in making his debut and thank everyone that had helped him to that point.

Wow, what an experience, I would like to thank my family the staff and the fans for the help throughout my journey and the reception I got when I stepped foot under the lights. It was an honour to play for this club and I wish for many more #KRO @BCFC pic.twitter.com/KEJ5btMM8X — Jordan James (@JordanJaj66) November 2, 2021

The St Andrew’s faithful certainly seem to have been impressed by James in the glimpse they got of him last night, with many voicing their thoughts on Twitter…

You have a very bright future, Jordan. All the best for the rest of the season. — Steve Timms (@SteveTimms) November 2, 2021

Congrats mate👍 looking forward to seeing more of you. definitely didn’t look out of place tonight. KRO💙 — Adam Beckett (@Zigiccccc) November 2, 2021

Bright future ahead, looked comfortable when you came on, many more in the future #KRO — Jake 💙 (@bcfcwoody97) November 3, 2021

We were all behind you and you had a great game. Looking forward to seeing you play again. Well done. KRO💙 — christine-morrell1@hotmail.co.uk (@christi72455359) November 3, 2021

Great debut Jordan. Looking forward to seeing you get some more game time soon. KRO — Andy Willetts (@andywilletts) November 3, 2021

Some really nice touches Jordan. Keep grafting and hopefully you’ll be a regular soon enough. KRO — Big Dave (@dave20581783) November 3, 2021

Well done lad 👏 looked confident and assured too — JC (@J_R_A_C96) November 2, 2021

Very impressive debut 👏🏻 — Anthony beard (@antbcfc4812) November 3, 2021