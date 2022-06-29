Bridcutt, Oakley-Boothe, Scully: All the latest Lincoln City transfer news

New Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy will have his work cut out for him next season.

The Imps finished 17th in the League One table under Michael Appleton in the previous campaign.

But with Appelton having departed for a role as Blackpool’s new manager, Kennedy has arrived ahead of pre-season to take charge of the first team squad.

This is an ideal time for him to get his hands on the side, as he gets to evaluate his players for pre-season and can play a role in the recruitment of signings.

Here is all the latest Lincoln transfer news as we head into July…

Bridcutt departs

The Scottish midfielder confirmed his exit from Lincoln after three successful seasons with the club.

The 33-year old’s contract expired at the end of the season and with no renewal set to come, he has confirmed he is departing the Imps.

Bridcutt initially arrived on loan from Nottingham Forest in January 2020, before making a permanent switch in 2021.

In his time with the club, he played 42 league games and helped the side reach the play-offs following a 5th place finish in 2020-21.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder signed

Lincoln confirmed the signing of Stoke City player Tashan Oakley-Boothe as a season-long loan agreement with the Potters.

The 22-year old did not feature for Stoke last season so has departed on a temporary basis in order to gain more experience playing at senior level.

He has previously played 18 Championship games, starting four times.

Oakley-Boothe came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, before departing for Stoke in January 2020.

Appleton targets former player

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Blackpool are eyeing a move for Anthony Scully.

Ex-Lincoln boss Appleton is looking to reunite with the 23-year old as he looks to improve his squad ahead of the Championship campaign.

Scully proved to be an important member of the Lincoln side under the former manager, scoring 22 league goals in the last two seasons.

The 46-year old is hoping Scully can bring that goal scoring prowess to Bloomfield Road as the Tangerines look to gain some ground on their play-off rivals.