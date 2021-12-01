Brice Samba speaks out over Nottingham Forest’s start to season

Nottingham Forest have been revolutionised and revamped under Steve Cooper – and Brice Samba has now spoken to Nottinghamshire Live about life at the club so far this season, including how he ‘wasn’t happy’ about being dropped under Chris Hughton.

Te goalkeeper has been a mainstay in the team this season despite finding himself on the bench, playing in 19 games so far this season and conceding 21 goals.

He’s been the club’s go-to between the sticks for the last few seasons now and, despite the team having a rocky last campaign, they have stuck with the player in goal and he is continuing to produce some solid showings.

However, towards the back end of Chris Hughton’s tenure, Samba had to make do with something he hasn’t often been used to at the City Ground – and that is sitting on the bench.

He was dropped and had to watch on from the sidelines but, since the arrival of Steve Cooper, he is once again the club’s undisputed number one – and he’ll now be hoping that he and the rest of his teammates can carry on and push further up the table.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about the season so far though, he was quick to admit his feelings about being placed on the bench stating that he ‘wasn’t happy’ but that he remained confident in himself.

He said: “That’s how football is, when you’re not playing well you can end up on the bench. I wasn’t happy about it, but it is normal when you are not playing well.

“I just try to do my best and keep my place. I still had confidence. I still kept my confidence high.”

Samba then will be confident of continuing in his current role and offering more solidity in net for Forest, as they look to now make movements up the table and back towards where they feel they belong – near the play-off places.

The Verdict

Brice Samba is a solid goalkeeper at this level so it is no surprise to see him still chosen often by Forest. Even with the change in manager, both Hughton and Cooper have been able to see what he offers.

If he can remain a rock in goal, there is no reason why the club cannot continue to make forward strides. They’ve looked bright under the new boss and will be aiming for at least a top half finish now this campaign.